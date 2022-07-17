Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Heavy rain and strong storms possible....plus.....more excessive heat on the horizon....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wet and potentially stormy weather is likely today and tonight as a slow-moving upper trough moves  through the area.  Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely today and tonight…pushing off to the southeast Monday.  Despite the dry conditions there is a threat of heavy rain and some localized flash flooding.  In addition,  SPC has now given our region a level 2/slight risk of severe storms.  The best chance of this happening would be this afternoon into early this evening, especially if we get enough sunshine to heat things up.  Some automated forecasts are showing highs today below 80,  but this is probably way too low…and if the sun can break through for a couple hours severe storms with strong winds could result.

The story for the week ahead becomes the threat (again) of excessive heat.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be very hot again, with some areas approaching 100° by Wednesday afternoon.  A weak cold front will bring a tiny bit of relief for Thursday and Friday before a real heat wave pattern starts to build next weekend.  Some of our forecast models are showing near-record highs for next weekend and into the following week,  so this could be something to watch.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The earthquake was 8 miles from Williamsville and 9 miles from Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Small earthquake reported near Williamsville, Mo.
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/16/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/16/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 7/16/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 7/16/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/16/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/16/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Much needed rain on the way