First Alert: Heavy rain and strong storms possible

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/17
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We could have some wet and, potentially, stormy weather today and tonight as a slow-moving upper trough moves through the area.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely today and tonight, pushing off to the southeast Monday.

Despite the dry conditions, there is a threat of heavy rain and some localized flash flooding.

Brian Alworth says SPC has now given our region a level 2/slight risk of severe storms.

This will most likely occur this afternoon into early evening, especially if we get enough sunshine to heat things up.

Some automated forecasts are showing highs today below 80, but this is probably way too low.

And if the sun can break through for a couple hours severe storms with strong winds could result.

The story for the week ahead becomes the threat of excessive heat.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very hot again, with some areas approaching 100 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

A weak cold front will bring a tiny bit of relief for Thursday and Friday before a real heat wave pattern starts to build next weekend.

Some of our forecast models are showing near-record highs for next weekend and into the following week, so this could be something to watch.

