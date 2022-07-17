Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dog credited with capture of Mexican cartel leader

Max the dog is credited with helping capture Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero. (Credit: Mexican Marines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet Max, the dog credited with helping capture infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

Authorities say the dog discovered the fugitive hiding in bushes in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa on Friday.

Quintero was wanted for the kidnapping, torture and killing of a United States Drug Enforcement Administration agent in 1985.

He was on the run for nearly a decade after he walked out of a Mexican prison in 2013 on a technicality.

Quintero was on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list and had a $20 million bounty on his head.

Mexico says he will be extradited to the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The earthquake was 8 miles from Williamsville and 9 miles from Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Small earthquake reported near Williamsville, Mo.
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
COVID-19 testing at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau County reaches high Covid-19 community level

Latest News

A rocket attack killed three elderly people and destroyed a residential apartment building in...
Russia strikes south Ukraine city, presses attacks in east
Max the dog is credited with helping capture Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.
Dog credited with capture of Mexican cartel leader
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
A police sergeant working at a mall jumped into action when a call came over the radio that a...
'I led by example': Police sergeant called hero for thwarting possible mass shooting