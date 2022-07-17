Heartland Votes
Community comes together to help cancer patients in Matthews

People gathered for a fun event called Rockin for a Mission at the city park in Matthews on...
People gathered for a fun event called Rockin for a Mission at the city park in Matthews on Saturday.(KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One community came together to help out their neighbors.

People gathered for a fun event called Rockin for a Mission at the city park in Matthews on Saturday.

There they had a variety of fun games, bouncy houses for the kids, a silent auction, music and more.

We talked with Big Prairie Jaycees President Lee Gardner who says this year they are helping a couple of local individuals that have dealt with cancer.

“We just try to make it known that we care about each other in this little community,” Gardner said. “We’re just a little town of 600 people but the love we have for one another is outrageous. We just try to do all we can for people.”

Money raised from the event will directly go to those that are affected by cancer. Unfortunately, one woman they planned to help aid recently passed away.

“Mrs. Sue actually passed away yesterday morning,” Gardner said. “We’re still obviously going to give all the proceeds to her family to help with funeral costs.”

Gardner said it’s important to help out those in need, especially knowing this money could help with any costs they may have endured while visiting medical facilities.

“Most time these people are people struggling with paying their bills, they’re having to skip paying their bills and behind on things because of their hospital bills and gas as expensive as it is getting from doctor’s appointments and if they’re having to go all the way to St. Louis for stuff,” Gardner said.

The event was hosted by Big Prairie Jaycees. Last year at this event they were able to raise around $7,000 for some individuals in need as well.

