Bald Knob Cross hosts first “Unite at the Cross” music festival

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass hosts the first ever Unite at the Cross Christian Music Festival.

The festival is a two-day event with live musical performances, food, shops, and more.

Jeffrey Isbell, executive director with Bald Knob Cross, said planning for this event has been months in the making.

Isbell says all the hard work and challenges were worth it to see everyone unite at the cross.

“It’s a divided world, but our founders 80 something, 85 years ago hosted an Easter sunrise service to unite people,” Isbell said. “And here we are today, now 60 years after the cross was completed uniting people in this Unite at the cross Christian music festival. The mission is in our name.”

The event will continue tomorrow with gates opening at 1 pm and music starting at 3 pm.

