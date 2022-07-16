Heartland Votes
Tyson food makes large donation to SEMO Food bank

The SEMO Food Bank serves 70,000 people every month.
The SEMO Food Bank serves 70,000 people every month.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today in Sikeston, Tyson Foods loaded up its truck to make a donation that organizers hope will greatly impact families in the bootheel.

And that donation will continue to help provide food to people facing hunger in southeast Missouri.

”Were very excited to be getting a very large delivery from Tyson foods,” said Chief Advancement Officer Sarah Garner.

That large delivery included 40,000 pounds of protein which will help meet more needs in the area.

“We regularly survey the people that we serve and the number one thing that we hear back as far as feedback is that they want more protein and produce. And so, to get this large donation of the protein is giving people exactly what they are wanting,” Garner said.

In addition to the donation, Sarah garner with the SEMO food bank says Tyson Foods donated 25,000 dollars in grant money.

“That is going to be used to fund 10 mobiles in Stoddard and Dunklin counties which are two counties that are in the top 20 in the state of Missouri for food insecurity,” said Garner.

And for Tyson foods this is a way for them to serve those in the community.

“It’s very heartwarming to get to do something like this and come out and pack each box and you know they’re going to local communities these are going to pantries right here locally, senior manager,” Brian Crowe said.

Brian Crowe, senior manager with Tyson foods says that support to the SEMO food bank will continue for many years to come.

“It’s truly a remarkable opportunity to help and try to impact hunger in our community right here in Southeast Missouri,” said Crowe.

Tyson foods has committed to volunteering at the SEMO Food Bank at least once a month.

