WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Williamsville early Saturday morning, July 16.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered 8 miles southeast of Williamsville at 4:35 a.m.

The quake was first reported as a magnitude 2.3 and then later upgraded.

It also had a depth of 4 kilometers.

