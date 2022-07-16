Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.(Troy Levengood via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood and struggling to stay afloat.

Authorities say that while she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved.

The woman’s cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Bader Farms won the original lawsuit form 2020, with a federal jury awarding the company $15...
New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm dicamba lawsuit
According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the...
Nursing home employee suspended pending investigation of resident’s murder
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

This event brought plenty of fun, unique items, cosplay, artists and more to the event.
Heroes for Kids holds 3rd annual Comic-Con in Perryville
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say