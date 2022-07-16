Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Much needed rain on the way

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Evening Heartland. It was a hot day across much of the Heartland with actual air temperatures approaching 100 degrees in many areas. For this evening it will remain very warm and muggy across the Heartland. There will be a slim chance for a thunderstorm this evening but most areas will remain dry until after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few of these storm could produce heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. Highs will range from the upper 70s north to the upper 80s south.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Bader Farms won the original lawsuit form 2020, with a federal jury awarding the company $15...
New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm dicamba lawsuit
According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the...
Nursing home employee suspended pending investigation of resident’s murder
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

The earthquake was 8 miles from Williamsville and 9 miles from Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Small earthquake reported near Williamsville, Mo.
Brian Alworth says actual highs look to be about 93 to 100 with peak index about 100 to 105.
First Alert: Hot Saturday ahead of stormy Sunday
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/16
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/16
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook