Much needed rain on the way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Evening Heartland. It was a hot day across much of the Heartland with actual air temperatures approaching 100 degrees in many areas. For this evening it will remain very warm and muggy across the Heartland. There will be a slim chance for a thunderstorm this evening but most areas will remain dry until after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few of these storm could produce heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. Highs will range from the upper 70s north to the upper 80s south.

