Heroes for Kids holds 3rd annual Comic-Con in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The third annual Heroes for Kids Comic-Con kicked off in Perryville on Saturday.

This event brought plenty of fun, unique items, cosplay, artists and more to the event.

This event has grown from year-to-year with more than 1,500 last year in attendance.

People we talked with say it’s great to see so many people come out and see the interest grow in the area.

“I love people accepting their nerdy selves,” Chelsea Lane said. “It’s great. It’s getting more and more mainstream to be nerdy I guess, which is great. It’s cool to be a nerd now.”

“There’s a lot of cosplayers dressing up as their favorite characters and it’s awesome. It’s like home for people who like to be nerds and stuff,” Elizabeth Bridges said.

Last year’s event brought in around 1,500 people to the event from all over the local and extended area. This year they are hoping for a great turnout as well.

“It was awesome to be able to have all that many people in attendance,” Heroes for Kids Director Lonnie Johnson said.

Johnson frequently visits comic-cons around the Heartland and the surrounding area. He, along with some help, decided to introduce their own event right there in Perryville.

“It was with a dream of Heroes for Kids and Villainous Grounds to possibly bring one to Perryville,” Johnson said. “Here we are now three years into it.”

One of the vendors on hand gave people a sneak peek at a series that is scheduled to film in the southeast Missouri area. Bridges Imaging Productions CEO Jonathan Bridges is bringing the 13th Darkness series to the area and said it’s great to see so many avenues that people are interested in with film and art here.

“I love seeing it grow,” Jonathan Bridges said about the comic con. “Seeing the interest in this area. That’s part of the reason why I put Bridges Imaging Productions together. To actually give people in this area a chance to shine that works with us on the projects.”

Another vendor we spoke with was a booth of area first responders. They were passing out pamphlets of educational information to children and adults and wanted to show their support with the event.

“Anytime we can interact with the general citizens on an event basis like this, it’s great,” Perryville Assistant Fire Chief Bill Jones said. “We come mostly to show our support for those folks that are putting on the comic-con because we know that the proceeds are going for a good cause.”

Other vendors we saw include tables with figurines, comic books, games and more.

Also included were four media guest appearances.

“We have Guy Gilchrist, who was a Jim Henson cartoonist and also an awesome country artist as well. We have Paul Taylor who was Hellraiser: Judgement’s Pinhead. We also have Karen Whitfield who toured with Adam West and Burt Ward as the Bronze Age Batgirl and we have William F. Bell from the Walking Dead,” Johnson said.

Johnson said money raised from this event will be donated to help out Shriner’s Hospital in St. Louis and the Community Counseling Center Foundation.

“The Shriner’s Hospital, the children’s hospital up there not only has done a lot for me and my family, but families all over the state. It’s good to be able to help them get back. And the Community Counseling Center, just what they do for the community and people, it’s unbelievable.”

