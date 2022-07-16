First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Still looking at a good chance of rain for tomorrow, but today’s story is heat and humidity. A few isolated showers and storms this morning in Southern Illinois should fizzle out after sunrise, leaving behind a partly cloudy, hot and humid day. Actual highs look to be about 93 to 100 with peak index about 100 to 105. Later tonight into Sunday and even Monday morning periods of showers and thunderstorms will become more likely. We are outlooked with a level 1/marginal risk of severe tomorrow and tomorrow night, but widespread severe is not expected. A few strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible….and some heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding especially by Sunday night or Monday morning.

Air temps will be held down a bit by clouds and rain Sunday and Monday, but will rebound to excessive levels by Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact next week is shaping up as a very hot and humid week. A weak front may provide some minor relief for the second half of the week, but early indications are that we may be nearing 100° by next weekend, so stay tuned.

