Colt World Series returning to Marion, Ill.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the fifth straight year, Rent One Park in Marion, Ill. is set to host the Colt World Series.

Part of PONY Baseball, the Series welcomes teams from all over the world. The 2022 event includes teams from Japan, Mexico, German and the Dominican Republic as well as the United States. Two teams are from Southern Illinois.

The Colt World Series will begin play on Friday, July 29, and continue through the championship on Tuesday, August 2.

Free tickets are being offered to all local youth baseball and softball players who wear their team jerseys to a game. Ticket prices for all others will be $5 per day or $25 for the entire tournament.

