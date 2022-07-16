Cape Girardeau County reaches high Covid-19 community level

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the CDC, Cape Girardeau County is now at a high-risk community level for COVID-19.

Local health officials are reminding people to use the necessary tools to help the spread of the virus.

Dr. Shahzaib Anwar, with EBO MD in Cape Girardeau said he’s done a lot more COVID-19 tests over the last couple weeks.

“We are in the double digits for positive cases tested for today,” Dr. Anwar said.

EBO M.D is not the only place seeing a jump in positive cases.

On the CDC’S website, Cape Girardeau County now pops up as high COVID-19 community level. This was not a shock to some.

“It does seem to be coming around again and this last variant seems to be a lot easier to get,” Janice Robinson, one woman said.

In a Facebook post by the Cape County Public Health Center, it shares what this update means.

Folks can choose to wear masks indoors in public. Plus, people with underlying illness are at an even higher risk.

This update is putting folks like Pamela Bergeron on edge.

She said she plans to meet her grandchild for the first time soon and is taking extra steps to keep her daughter and the baby safe.

“I’m going early so I can test before I actually go into her place that way, I can make sure I don’t have it. Even while I’m there I will wear the mask in her house. While I’m with the baby I will have the mask on,” Bergeron said.

Dr. Anwar said he hopes cases go down, but there’s no telling when that will happen.

“When you have people that are getting together and even a small number of cases that may be positive, it spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Anwar said.

Dr. Anwar encourages folks to keep a distance from one another, especially if you have any underlying illnesses.

