Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of Cherokee Trail.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Texas (KWTX) -The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an abducted teen taken in a Chevy truck.

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail.

Carrasco is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5′1″, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a T-shirt, black shorts and black croc-style shoes.

Police say they are looking for an unknown suspect driving a 2015-2016 Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call (940) 279-1503.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Bader Farms won the original lawsuit form 2020, with a federal jury awarding the company $15...
New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm dicamba lawsuit
According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the...
Nursing home employee suspended pending investigation of resident’s murder
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
President Biden spends his final day in Saudi Arabia declaring the US will "remain an active...
Biden pledges continued US involvement in Middle East
FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims