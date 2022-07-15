Silver Alert issued for missing Hoxie couple

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple.

According to ASP, 77-year-old Harold L. Hayes and his wife, 77-year-old Bonnie Hayes, of Hoxie were last seen in the 100-block of SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge around noon on July 12.

ASP said they may be traveling in a silver Ford Escape with license plate number 063WPE.

Our sister station WIFR was told by police the couple was reportedly heading to the Rockford area to visit relatives.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Hoxie Police Department at 870-886-2525.

