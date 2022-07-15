Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Hoxie couple

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple.

According to ASP, 77-year-old Harold L. Hayes and his wife, 77-year-old Bonnie Hayes, of Hoxie were last seen in the 100-block of SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge around noon on July 12.

ASP said they may be traveling in a silver Ford Escape with license plate number 063WPE.

Our sister station WIFR was told by police the couple was reportedly heading to the Rockford area to visit relatives.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Hoxie Police Department at 870-886-2525.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
Maurice Patterson, Jr. was found not guilty on second degree murder, armed criminal action and...
Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Cape Girardeau police respond to a shooting in Cape Girardeau.
Reaction on progress of ShotSpotter technology in Cape Girardeau
Now three months in use, folks in the Heartland are reacting to the new Shot Spotter technology.
Folks react to new Shot Spotter technology
Bader Farms won the original lawsuit form 2020, with a federal jury awarding the company $15...
New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm dicamba lawsuit
According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the...
Nursing home employee suspended pending investigation of resident’s murder