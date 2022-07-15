Robinson Transport adds new buses to Carbondale to promote school bus safety

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland school district in Illinois has made some new additions to help ensure the safety of the students on buses.

“Were all about safety for the kids,” said Robinson Transport General Manager Bryon Poston.

That’s why Robinson Transport in Carbondale added 31 new school buses to the area, all with air conditioning installed.

“Were pretty excited about being able to have new equipment for the kids making sure that all of the new equipment is safe, and all of the kids have a good ride to school,” said Poston.

Poston says these new school buses are a big need to the school district. And having the best equipment is top priority.

“When you have brand new equipment, when your purchase is new, and you have maintained it and know exactly what you got in it as time goes on then you have a lot more sense of security as far as being able to make sure the kids have a safe ride to and from school,” Poston said.

For Sheree Ollie, a bus driver, this is an investment that will make a difference in the students’ lives.

“The buses that are added are definitely a great addition, the main objective for us as school bus drivers is to make sure that everyone has transportation to and from school,” said Ollie.

Ollie is hopeful these new buses and equipment will help prevent accidents from happening.

“We as school bus drivers are some of the safest transportation you can have, we are very safe when transporting our students. We try to keep it orderly on the bus so that we can have safe rides to and from school or to extracurricular activities,” Ollie said.

If you are interested in being a bus driver in Carbondale, Robinson Transport is allowing you to test drive a school bus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.