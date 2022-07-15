Heartland Votes
Advertisement

PSC to hold on-the-record proceeding in Ameren Mo. case

The on-the-record proceeding will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Room 310 of the...
The on-the-record proceeding will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, in Jefferson City, Mo.(Kmov)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) sys it will hold an on-the-record proceeding on August 17, to facilitate a Public Service Commission Staff investigation related to Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri’s plan to retire the Rush Island Generating Station.

“The commission would like to question Ameren Missouri about electric capacity issues over the next several years in Ameren Missouri’s system and in the broader Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) system,” said the Public Service Commission.

The on-the-record proceeding will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, in Jefferson City, Mo.

“At the proceeding, Ameren Missouri should be prepared to explain how it intends to address the issue of securing capacity, both in terms of planning obligations ahead of time, as well as meeting real time load obligations,” said PSC. “Ameren Missouri should also address the strategies it will undertake to meet its load in the event of a stressor event in the foreseeable future on both its system and MISO’s system.”

PSC says this is not a contested case, meaning it will not be adjudicating any aspect of Ameren Missouri’s plans as part of this investigation.

If anyone needs additional accommodations to participate in this proceeding, please call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearing.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.28 million customers in the Show Me State.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Maurice Patterson, Jr. was found not guilty on second degree murder, armed criminal action and...
Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Bader Farms won the original lawsuit form 2020, with a federal jury awarding the company $15...
New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm dicamba lawsuit

Latest News

An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
‘Did that really happen?’ Trucker recounts driving up on I-70 plane crash
Robinson Transport in Carbondale added 31 new school buses to the area, all with air...
Robinson Transport adds new buses to Carbondale to promote school bus safety
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center reports they are finding it difficult to get blood...
Hospital facing blood donation shortage in Poplar Bluff
James Cummings was convicted in the shooting of Carter County Deputy Brigg Pierson and Missouri...
Man found guilty for shooting, injuring Carter County deputy, trooper from 2019