PSC to hold on-the-record proceeding in Ameren Mo. case

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) sys it will hold an on-the-record proceeding on August 17, to facilitate a Public Service Commission Staff investigation related to Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri’s plan to retire the Rush Island Generating Station.

“The commission would like to question Ameren Missouri about electric capacity issues over the next several years in Ameren Missouri’s system and in the broader Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) system,” said the Public Service Commission.

The on-the-record proceeding will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, in Jefferson City, Mo.

“At the proceeding, Ameren Missouri should be prepared to explain how it intends to address the issue of securing capacity, both in terms of planning obligations ahead of time, as well as meeting real time load obligations,” said PSC. “Ameren Missouri should also address the strategies it will undertake to meet its load in the event of a stressor event in the foreseeable future on both its system and MISO’s system.”

PSC says this is not a contested case, meaning it will not be adjudicating any aspect of Ameren Missouri’s plans as part of this investigation.

If anyone needs additional accommodations to participate in this proceeding, please call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearing.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.28 million customers in the Show Me State.

