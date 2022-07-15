Nursing home employee suspended pending investigation of resident’s murder

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – An employee at a Missouri nursing home has been suspended due to their involvement in an incident in which a resident was murdered by another resident.

Shedrick White, 57, was charged with the murder of Marvin Hale at the Senath South Health Care Center nursing home. Hale was found strangled with a phone cord on Wednesday, July 6, after he and White were separated following a fight the previous day.

According to the nursing home’s CEO, Wentric Williams, an employee who was involved in the incident, has been suspended pending the investigation.

The news came during a meeting held on Thursday, July 14, where residents voiced their concerns with the nursing home.

Leaders with the facility said the employee allowed a resident to go back to their room and did not check if the resident went to the room, leading to a fight.

“The resident should have never been back in his room. He told the aide that he was going to go back to his room, instead of the aide telling the nurse, she let him go back to his room. Never should have happened,” said Williams during the meeting.

The head doctor added the incident should have not happened and that they will work to keep the community safe.

Williams explained how the facility will go forward with making sure an incident like that does not occur again. “We take ownership for it, we are going to put policies in place that if anything like this happens the facility will have to put a one-on-one with the resident,” he said.

During the Thursday night forum, over 50 residents were in attendance. The structure of the facility is what most residents are concerned about.

“I’m not sure the facility is structured, designed, staffed. Medicine is given, people are there to take care of the needs that are required at a facility that has behavioral and mental health issues,” said resident Chris Hicks.

CORRECTION: This article previously stated Williams allowed a resident to go back to their room and did not check if the resident went to the room. This is false, as it was the employee who was suspended that allowed a resident to go back to their room. This has been fixed.

