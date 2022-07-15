Heartland Votes
Maryville woman attends a dozen unclaimed veterans funerals

Strangers Remember Veterans
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Strangers made sure some East Tennessee veterans were not alone when they made it to their final resting place.

“They’re special,” Maryville resident, Myrtle James, said. “These veterans deserve, deserve all that they can get.”

James was not a veteran, but did come from a military family. She attended the ceremony since the four men did not have family and friends around or could not be found. This was not her first unclaimed veterans funeral, It was her twelfth.

“I know of their service and sacrifice. I feel very honored to be here to do this last thing for them,” James said.

The four unclaimed veterans include:

· Steven Dale West, Seaman Recruit who served on the USS Halsey from 1975 to 1978

· Thomas Patrick Bush, Aviation Boatswain’s Equipment Mate who served on the USS Coral Sea from 1971 to 1975

· Private William Frederick Purdy, who served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1975

· Private Second Class Kenneth Henry Mercier, Jr, who served in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1979

“It’s important we give them this last thing,” James said. “If you repeat their name, they’re never really gone.”

East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery cremated the men’s remains and they will be buried.

James said she hoped to inspire her children, grandchildren and others to attend these unclaimed veterans funerals when open to the public.

