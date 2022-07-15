Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Co. to participate in Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, certain back-to-school purchases such as clothing,...
From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, certain back-to-school purchases such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items are exempt from all sales tax as part of the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.(WSAZ)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson, Cape Girardeau County and the state of Missouri will be participating in a weekend-long holiday that would waive sales taxes on all qualifying purchases of back-to-school items.

From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, certain back-to-school purchases such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items are exempt from all sales tax as part of the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

The city says this holiday was created to give parents and students an opportunity to save some money on those much-needed school supplies and clothing.

“We are excited to again be participating in Missouri’s tax-free weekend, where we have the opportunity to invite shoppers in Jackson and from all over Cape Girardeau County to come out and enjoy savings,” said Mayor Dwain Hahs. “Over the past 18 years, we have had consistently successful tax-free weekends. The holiday makes purchasing back-to-school supplies a little more affordable for our residents and those who drive to Jackson to shop.”

After first being introduced in 2004, former Mo. governor Matt Blunt signed a bill making the sales tax holiday permanent during the first weekend in August each year.

According to a release from the City of Jackson, the state legislation automatically suspends the state’s 4.225 percent sales tax throughout the weekend.

Plus, both the City of Jackson (2.5 percent) and County of Cape Girardeau (1.5 percent) have opted to suspend sales.

Purchases that qualify for the sales tax free weekend:

  • Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
  • School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less • Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

For more information, visit the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Maurice Patterson, Jr. was found not guilty on second degree murder, armed criminal action and...
Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

James Cummings was convicted in the shooting of Carter County Deputy Brigg Pierson and Missouri...
Man found guilty for shooting, injuring Carter County deputy, trooper from 2019 found guilty
Teams will compete to see who can complete a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle.
Humane Society of Southern Illinois to host jigsaw puzzle fundraiser
According to a release from the governor’s office, the bills he signed will support lung cancer...
Gov. Beshear signs bills promoting better health care in Kentucky
An elderly Hoxie couple reported missing Thursday has been safe more than 500 miles away in Iowa.
Missing Hoxie couple found safe in Iowa