Cape Girardeau Co. to participate in Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson, Cape Girardeau County and the state of Missouri will be participating in a weekend-long holiday that would waive sales taxes on all qualifying purchases of back-to-school items.

From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, certain back-to-school purchases such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items are exempt from all sales tax as part of the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

The city says this holiday was created to give parents and students an opportunity to save some money on those much-needed school supplies and clothing.

“We are excited to again be participating in Missouri’s tax-free weekend, where we have the opportunity to invite shoppers in Jackson and from all over Cape Girardeau County to come out and enjoy savings,” said Mayor Dwain Hahs. “Over the past 18 years, we have had consistently successful tax-free weekends. The holiday makes purchasing back-to-school supplies a little more affordable for our residents and those who drive to Jackson to shop.”

After first being introduced in 2004, former Mo. governor Matt Blunt signed a bill making the sales tax holiday permanent during the first weekend in August each year.

According to a release from the City of Jackson, the state legislation automatically suspends the state’s 4.225 percent sales tax throughout the weekend.

Plus, both the City of Jackson (2.5 percent) and County of Cape Girardeau (1.5 percent) have opted to suspend sales.

Purchases that qualify for the sales tax free weekend:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less • Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

For more information, visit the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.

