Humane Society of Southern Illinois to host jigsaw puzzle fundraiser

The Humane Society of Southern Illinois Board Member Lisa Potter previews their 'Jigsaw Puzzles to the Rescue!' fundraiser.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - “Jigsaw Puzzles to the Rescue!” is this year’s fundraising event for the Humane Society of Southern Illinois (HSSI).

Teams will compete to see who can complete a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle.

The team to finish first, or with the most pieces solved after two hours, will win $100 and of course bragging rights.

“We’re hoping this is something fun and different to help raise funds for the Humane Society,” said HSSI Board Member Lisa Potter.

Potter said the funds raised will help pay for vaccinations, supplies and care for the animals that come to HSSI.

The event will be held at the American legion in Murphysboro from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from a local vendor and beverages can be purchased from a cash bar.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, July 19.

Registration can be completed online or in person at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois, which is located off of Route 13 between Carbondale and Murphysboro.

Fees to participate will be due at the time of registration.

The entry fee is $100 per team of four or $25 for single tickets. A single player table team can have 2 to 4 people.

