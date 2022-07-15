Hot Saturday, rain Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds across the area from showers that are weakening to our north. There will be a very slim chance for a sprinkle in our northern counties however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures are warm and muggy for your evening hours. Lows by morning will b in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy early and mostly sunny late. There is a slim chance for a shower but again most areas will be dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

Sunday we will see a good chance for scattered showers and storms. Right now the severe weather threat looks low, just some much needed rain for parts of the Heartland. Highs will be held down into the 80s.

