Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hot Saturday, rain Sunday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds across the area from showers that are weakening to our north. There will be a very slim chance for a sprinkle in our northern counties however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures are warm and muggy for your evening hours. Lows by morning will b in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy early and mostly sunny late. There is a slim chance for a shower but again most areas will be dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

Sunday we will see a good chance for scattered showers and storms. Right now the severe weather threat looks low, just some much needed rain for parts of the Heartland. Highs will be held down into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Maurice Patterson, Jr. was found not guilty on second degree murder, armed criminal action and...
Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Bader Farms won the original lawsuit form 2020, with a federal jury awarding the company $15...
New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm dicamba lawsuit

Latest News

First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 7/15
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 7/15
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather at Noon 7/15
First Alert Weather at Noon 7/15
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/15
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/15