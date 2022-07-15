Gov. Beshear signs bills promoting better health care in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed six bills today that provide Kentucky families with better access to health care.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the bills he signed will support lung cancer screenings and community health workers, and improve access to dental care, mental health benefits, stroke care and medication.

“One of the reasons I became Governor is because I believe health care is a basic human right. I believe that government should do everything possible to make sure people have access to health care no matter where they live, no matter how old or young they are, no matter how much money they have,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every Kentuckian should be able to get health care for themselves and for their families.”

House Bill 219

The first bill signed was House Bill 219, sponsored by Rep. Kim Moser of Taylor Mill, establishing a lung cancer screening program in the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

“We worked really hard to get this bill through and it passed unanimously,” Dr. Mike Gieske, a primary care doctor with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, said. “We are going after cancer with lung cancer screening, even what we find in the late stages. There is a tremendous amount of hope. We can make a big difference.”

Gov. Beshear says the bill also sets up a lung cancer screening fund and a Lung Cancer Screening Advisory Committee, in order to catch the disease earlier.

House Bill 525

The second bill signed was House Bill 525, which provides funding and other support for community health workers who work primarily in underserved communities.

“It is a step toward making a statewide system of navigation to improve access to health care,” Rep. Moser said. “We have expanded Medicaid, yet there are still people who are not accessing care for a variety of reasons. We know that our community health workers are those individuals who can really connect the dots for individuals who are struggling.”

House Bill 237

Next, Gov. Beshear signed House Bill 237, co-sponsored by Rep. Moser and Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville, which increases the number of mental health professionals able to treat patients, particularly in underserved areas.

The governor says this bill also adds cultural and social training requirements for psychologists so they can better understand all the factors that influence their patients’ decision-making, particularly when it comes to issues related to health and quality of life.

House Bill 370

Gov. Beshear also signed House Bill 370, sponsored by Rep. Derek Lewis of London, which addresses the need for greater transparency when it comes to dental health benefits by helping Kentuckians better manage their coverage and costs and preventing insurance companies from misleading patients.

“We’ve been seeing some insurance companies misleading patients about what’s covered, and about how their coverage works when it comes to dental health,” Gov. Beshear said. “This bill addresses those bad practices and it expands access to dental health for Kentuckians.”

Senate Bill 55

After House Bill 370, the governor signed Senate Bill 55, which helps more Kentucky hospitals earn the formal designation of “certified stroke center,” which will allow for patients with stroke emergencies to be directed to the most qualified hospital faster.

According to Gov. Beshear, this will enhance stroke care and prevention throughout Kentucky.

Senate Bill 140

The final bill Gov. Beshear signed today, Senate Bill 140, sponsored by Senator Max Wise of Campbellsville, pertains to the health insurance practice of step therapy.

Step therapy is the insurance company practice that requires doctors to prescribe the lowest-cost medicine from the insurance company’s approved list, rather than the medication the doctor thinks is best.

If that medication is ineffective, the clinician is then required to prescribe the medicine with the next step up in price, and so on. The process of step therapy can lead to a lot of needless suffering for Kentuckians.

Gov. Beshear says this bill requires insurers to allow patients and doctors to choose which medications are best for treatment, rather than automatically having to start with the least expensive medication.

