Folks share thoughts on progress of ShotSpotter technology

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department recently implemented ShotSpotter technology, an audio sensor system that helps officers respond to gunshots quicker.

The police department began using the technology in the southern Cape Girardeau area three months ago.

Police said they have made more arrests in April, May, and June of 2022 from shots-fired calls compared to last year.

At least two arrests within that three-month span were with the help of the department’s new technology.

Cape Police acknowledged the system was helpful in May of 2022. Officers were able respond to a shooting within minutes and make an arrest.

These scenarios that show the success of ShotSpotter have been noticed by those in the area.

Joe Gilmore manages Hamburger Express, a restaurant close to the system. He said it’s a great way to stop crime.

“I greatly appreciate the fact that they did this and that they can increase their response time to any incident, anywhere in town,” Gilmore said.

Police also shared that calls for shots fired in April, May, and June this year increased. Recent homicides in Cape Girardeau have made folks concerned for different areas.

Gilmore expressed that he hopes that ShotSpotter can help solve the issue.

“I think it frees up officers to be doing other things oppose to patrolling one particular area more heavily,” Gilmore said.

Overall, people who live in southern Cape Girardeau expressed that they don’t feel unsafe in their neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.