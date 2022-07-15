Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Folks share thoughts on progress of ShotSpotter technology

Now three months in use, folks in the Heartland are reacting to the new ShotSpotter technology.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department recently implemented ShotSpotter technology, an audio sensor system that helps officers respond to gunshots quicker.

The police department began using the technology in the southern Cape Girardeau area three months ago.

Police said they have made more arrests in April, May, and June of 2022 from shots-fired calls compared to last year.

At least two arrests within that three-month span were with the help of the department’s new technology.

Cape Police acknowledged the system was helpful in May of 2022. Officers were able respond to a shooting within minutes and make an arrest.

These scenarios that show the success of ShotSpotter have been noticed by those in the area.

Joe Gilmore manages Hamburger Express, a restaurant close to the system. He said it’s a great way to stop crime.

“I greatly appreciate the fact that they did this and that they can increase their response time to any incident, anywhere in town,” Gilmore said.

Police also shared that calls for shots fired in April, May, and June this year increased. Recent homicides in Cape Girardeau have made folks concerned for different areas.

Gilmore expressed that he hopes that ShotSpotter can help solve the issue.

“I think it frees up officers to be doing other things oppose to patrolling one particular area more heavily,” Gilmore said.

Overall, people who live in southern Cape Girardeau expressed that they don’t feel unsafe in their neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Now three months in use, folks in the Heartland are reacting to the new Shot Spotter technology.
Folks react to new Shot Spotter technology
A new suicide hotline will be put into place this coming Saturday.
New way to call for suicide help
Back in 2021, the school’s gym was officially deemed ‘condemned’ due to structural damage.
Cobden High School gym being torn down
Starting Saturday, 988 is the number for any mental health crisis.
988 suicide lifeline goes live Saturday