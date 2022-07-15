Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Hot & humid ahead of storm chances

A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.(Source: cNews/Jamie Plaskie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be another hot and humid day in the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will range in the low to mid 90s, but heat index values will range from 95 to 100 degrees.

This evening will be very warm and dry.

Saturday will again be hot and even more humid.

Highs will be in the mid 90s and heat indices will be around 100 degrees.

By late Saturday night into Sunday, a weak upper system from the northwest will move into the Heartland bringing showers and thunderstorms.

At this time, there is not a threat for severe storms, but some could be strong with heavy downpours.

Sunday will be humid, but not as hot thanks to clouds and rainfall.

Monday could remain a bit unsettled, especially early in the day, but as the day progresses it will dry out and start to warm up again.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking much hotter an more humid.

New numbers show afternoon highs will range from 95 to 100 degrees with heat indices above 100.

A weak cold front later on Wednesday could bring some slight relief from the heat during the second half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
Maurice Patterson, Jr. was found not guilty on second degree murder, armed criminal action and...
Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat building back into the Heartland.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
Hot July day in Marquand, Mo.
First Alert: Heartland heating up