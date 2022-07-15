First Alert: Hot & humid ahead of storm chances

(KFVS) - Today will be another hot and humid day in the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will range in the low to mid 90s, but heat index values will range from 95 to 100 degrees.

This evening will be very warm and dry.

Saturday will again be hot and even more humid.

Highs will be in the mid 90s and heat indices will be around 100 degrees.

By late Saturday night into Sunday, a weak upper system from the northwest will move into the Heartland bringing showers and thunderstorms.

At this time, there is not a threat for severe storms, but some could be strong with heavy downpours.

Sunday will be humid, but not as hot thanks to clouds and rainfall.

Monday could remain a bit unsettled, especially early in the day, but as the day progresses it will dry out and start to warm up again.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking much hotter an more humid.

New numbers show afternoon highs will range from 95 to 100 degrees with heat indices above 100.

A weak cold front later on Wednesday could bring some slight relief from the heat during the second half of next week.

