First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

Still looking at a good chance of rain by Sunday, but in the meantime we are heating up again as we approach the weekend. Today will be another dry and quiet day, despite more clouds moving in from the northwest. Official highs today look to range from about 92 to 96, with peak heat index numbers this afternoon in the 95 to 100 range. The evening will be very warm but dry. Saturday will be quite hot and more humid, with official highs in the mid 90s and peak heat indices around 100 or so. But late Saturday night into Sunday a weak upper system moving in from the northwest is still expected to spread showers and thunderstorms across the area. Not outlooked for severe but a few strong storms and heavy downpours look possible with this system. Sunday will be humid but less hot due to clouds and rainfall.

Monday may still be a bit unsettled, especially early in the day, but eventually we will dry out and start to warm up again. In fact new numbers are coming in hotter and more humid for the beginning of next week as westerly flow aloft blows warm air in from the plains: highs on Tuesday and Wednesday now look to be about 95-100 with heat indices above 100. A weak cold front is indicated on Wednesday which may bring some slight relief for the second half of the week.

