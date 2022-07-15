Delta Plastics and Revolution to pay farmers $10/roll of used polytube

(KFVS) - Delta Plastics and Revolution (DPR) have announced that it will pay farmers in exchange for rolls of used polytube with the Push for Pick Up & Get Paid program.

Starting today, July 15, farmers can receive $10 for every used, full-sized roll of polytube, according to DPR.

The Push for Pick Up & Get Paid program is available in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri.

Launched as a user-friendly collections app for polytube in the spring of 2021, Push for Pick Up is a proprietary geolocation technology developed by Revolution and Delta.

To get started with the Push for Pick Up & Get Paid program, clients download the free Push for Pick Up app, sign up, and drop a pin to notify Delta’s collections team of the location to pick up the used polytube.

For additional information or questions about the Push for Pick Up & Get Paid program, visit the website, call Delta Plastics at 800.277.9172 or email logistics@revolutioncompany.com.

