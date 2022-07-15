Man found guilty for shooting, injuring Carter County deputy, trooper from 2019 found guilty

Heartland Votes
James Cummings was convicted in the shooting of Carter County Deputy Brigg Pierson and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Caleb McCoy from 2019.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office and Carter County Prosecuting Attorney have obtained a conviction in the 2019 shooting of Carter County Deputy Brigg Pierson and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Caleb McCoy.

The AG’s office says James D. Cummings was convicted on four counts of Assault 1st Degree and four counts of Armed Criminal Action.

According to court documents, a judge ordered Cummings to leave the home on Monday, Aug. 12 and pay more than $4,500 in back rent. The court order authorized the sheriff’s office to forcefully remove Cummings if he refused to leave the property.

In the probable cause statement, Deputy Brigg Pierson recounts the events that led up to the shooting.

Deputy Pierson, and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol approached the home and knocked on the door. Cummings yelled at them and told them to leave the eviction on the door and leave. Officials identified themselves several times.

Cummings was informed by officials that he was not being evicted but they were ordered to remove him from the property.

Officials said Cummings was told they were going to kick the door down if he did not leave and Cummings refused to come out.

Deputy Pierson kicked the door open and Cummings opened fire hitting Pierson several times and Trooper Celab McCoy once.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said the injures the deputy and trooper are considered non-life threatening.

Highway Patrol SWAT spoke to him through a loud speaker and he eventually left the residence with his hands up and he surrendered.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office assists local prosecutors in important cases across the state on a routine basis. Working to put violent criminals, especially those who perpetrate violent crimes against the brave men and women of law enforcement, is an important duty of this Office. Because of the hard work of the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney and prosecutors in my office, justice has finally been served,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

Schmitt’s Office says the prosecution was handled by the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney, with Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Coffin helping in the prosecution.

The trial was held in Jefferson County.

The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance throughout the trial.

A sentencing hearing is set for September 22, 2022.

