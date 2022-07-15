Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. moves to high risk level for COVID-19

County health officials say it's important to continue going through life in a productive way...
County health officials say it's important to continue going through life in a productive way while being both informed and safe.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports that Cape Girardeau County has been moved to the high risk category for COVID-19.

According to Cape Girardeau Co., this means the following:

  • Individuals may chose to wear a mask indoors in public.
  • Those that have not been vaccinated or not fully vaccinated should talk with their healthcare provider about the possibility of vaccination.
  • Any person that is symptomatic should get tested.
  • People at increased risk due to severe underlying illness may need to take additional precautions.

County health officials say it’s important to continue going through life in a productive way while being both informed and safe.

