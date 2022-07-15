Cape Girardeau Co. moves to high risk level for COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports that Cape Girardeau County has been moved to the high risk category for COVID-19.

According to Cape Girardeau Co., this means the following:

Individuals may chose to wear a mask indoors in public.

Those that have not been vaccinated or not fully vaccinated should talk with their healthcare provider about the possibility of vaccination.

Any person that is symptomatic should get tested.

People at increased risk due to severe underlying illness may need to take additional precautions.

County health officials say it’s important to continue going through life in a productive way while being both informed and safe.

