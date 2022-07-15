Anna, Ill. native wins 2022 APA Junior Pool Championship

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Anthony Wiseman from Anna, Ill. won the 2022 American Poolplayers Association (APA) Junior Pool Championship last weekend. The 15-year-old beat out 256 other players to earn first in the Green Tier Final.

The APA is the governing body of amateur pool with nearly 250,000 members throughout the United States and Canada.

Wiseman is a member of the local APA League in Anna where he plays regularly.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.