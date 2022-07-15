Heartland Votes
Anna, Ill. native wins 2022 APA Junior Pool Championship

Anthony Wiseman earns first in the Green Tier Final out of 256 players
Anthony Wiseman from Anna, Ill. earned first place in the Green Tier Final out of 256 players.
Anthony Wiseman from Anna, Ill. earned first place in the Green Tier Final out of 256 players.(American Poolplayers Assocation)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Anthony Wiseman from Anna, Ill. won the 2022 American Poolplayers Association (APA) Junior Pool Championship last weekend. The 15-year-old beat out 256 other players to earn first in the Green Tier Final.

The APA is the governing body of amateur pool with nearly 250,000 members throughout the United States and Canada.

Wiseman is a member of the local APA League in Anna where he plays regularly.

