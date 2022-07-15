Heartland Votes
2 drivers killed in 2 separate crashes in Butler County

Two men were killed in two separate crashes in Butler County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist and a driver of a pickup truck were killed in two separate crashes in Butler County.

The first crash reported happened Wednesday evening, July 13 on Highway O, seven miles north of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Johnathon B. Thurman, of Williamsville, was driving north on Highway O when his motorcycle went off the left side of the road, flipped, hit several rocks and a tree.

Thurman was thrown from the bike.

He was flown to a St. Louis hospital and passed away early Thursday morning.

Highway patrol reports Thurman was wearing a helmet.

The second crash happened Thursday shortly after 12:30 p.m. on State Route T in Wappapello.

MSHP said William S. Cade, 82 of Wappapello, was driving south on Route T when his GMC Sonoma went of the left side the road, hit a culvert and flipped.

Cade was rushed to a hospital in Poplar Bluff and passed away.

Highway Patrol reports he was not wearing a seat belt.

