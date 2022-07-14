Webster Groves woman, 81, sentenced to prison for stabbing daughter to death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Marjorie Theleman will spend 10 years in prison for stabbing her daughter, who lived with a disability, to death in Fenton.

Theleman, 81, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the killing, which happened at a Holiday Inn hotel on Bowles Avenue ln 2019. Theleman removed her daughter, 51-year-old Sharon, from her nursing home before taking her there. Officers were called after the two women missed their scheduled checkout time.

Sharon Theleman was found dead while Marjorie Theleman was also found on the scene suffering from self-inflicted wounds. According to charging documents from 2019, the 81-year-old left a typed note explaining her actions in the room, as well as a handwritten note telling housekeeping to call the police.

Thelemans’ relatives believed Sharon had dementia.

