Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Webster Groves woman, 81, sentenced to prison for stabbing daughter to death

Webster Groves stabbing
Webster Groves stabbing
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Marjorie Theleman will spend 10 years in prison for stabbing her daughter, who lived with a disability, to death in Fenton.

Theleman, 81, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the killing, which happened at a Holiday Inn hotel on Bowles Avenue ln 2019. Theleman removed her daughter, 51-year-old Sharon, from her nursing home before taking her there. Officers were called after the two women missed their scheduled checkout time.

Sharon Theleman was found dead while Marjorie Theleman was also found on the scene suffering from self-inflicted wounds. According to charging documents from 2019, the 81-year-old left a typed note explaining her actions in the room, as well as a handwritten note telling housekeeping to call the police.

Thelemans’ relatives believed Sharon had dementia.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
Ameren Illinois wants to help their customers save energy and money.
Ameren Illinois offering free home energy assessment

Latest News

Mega Millions $480 million jackpot Friday night will be the 10th largest ever if there is a...
Mega Millions jackpot 10th largest ever
A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help.
Owners search for stolen turkey in Bollinger Co.
Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly Caruthersville shooting.
Manhunt following deadly shooting in Caruthersville
A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety.
Dangerous intersection concerns Gordonville residents