Water leak along Sturgis Road in Marion, Ky.

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Marion has received notice of a water line break near Marion True-Value Hardware along U.S. 60/Sturgis Road.

According to the city, a six inch line was broken around 3 p.m.

Public works personnel are on-site attempting to patch the break.

Homes and businesses from about the Fords Ferry Road intersection extending eastward to beyond the Greenwood Heights Subdivison will have little to no water pressure while the line is isolated, allowing for emergency repairs

The city says there is no estimated duration for the project at this time and updates will be provided when they become available.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.