Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Water leak along Sturgis Road in Marion, Ky.

Public works personnel are on-site attempting to patch the break.
Public works personnel are on-site attempting to patch the break.(CBS7)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Marion has received notice of a water line break near Marion True-Value Hardware along U.S. 60/Sturgis Road.

According to the city, a six inch line was broken around 3 p.m.

Public works personnel are on-site attempting to patch the break.

Homes and businesses from about the Fords Ferry Road intersection extending eastward to beyond the Greenwood Heights Subdivison will have little to no water pressure while the line is isolated, allowing for emergency repairs

The city says there is no estimated duration for the project at this time and updates will be provided when they become available.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Parents can expect higher prices for school supplies this summer.
Parents face rising costs for back-to-school supplies
Cape Girardeau City pools are are short staffed in lifeguards.
Cape Girardeau City pools in search of lifeguards
Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
The intersection of Highway K and Route 25 in Gordonville.
Dangerous intersection causes concern in Gordonville