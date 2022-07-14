Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort on pace to open in early 2023

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Heartland’s newest casino project is taking shape and the dice could be rolling at Walker’s Bluff as soon as next year.

The framework for the hotel and casino is up and roadways are almost completed out onto the property.

Roadways, which were an issue before, are now being widened and worked on to get out to the property.

“Currently, the south section and the north section, the earth end embankment is all completed. A lot of the curb and gutters are in place, all the drainage structures are in place,” said Travis Emery, Williamson County Highway Engineer.

Emery tells me the roadways are about 65 percent complete.

“Now they’re getting ready to start the paving, that’s the largest part of the project,” said Emery.

Mo Hayder serves as the regional vice president for Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort. He says the casino is making great progress

“Many exciting things are happening. The asphalt is down with the grand entrance to the facility and valet area taking shape. The hotel framing is going up and they’ve started the second level. Framing for the casino complex with spa and restaurants is in place and work has begun on the roof. Walls are starting to be enclosed and the road extension is close to completion,” said Hayder.

Hayder goes on to say “We are looking forward to bringing a beautiful facility to the Southern Illinois community.”

As for the county’s highway department, they have widened the roads for the expected amount of people that will be visiting the casino.

“We still anticipate that Vermont will be heavily used, people coming from the eastern side of the state. And then if you’re coming from the west learn side, you’re probably going to take route 13 to Reed station and come in that way. Until such time is maybe another connectors made from Cambria road over to the casino,” said Emery.

According to Emery, the roadwork will be completed later this summer or early Fall.

For the casino, casino leaders say it is expected to be open in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.