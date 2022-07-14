Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort on pace to open in early 2023

An update on the development of the Walker's Bluff Casino project.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Heartland’s newest casino project is taking shape and the dice could be rolling at Walker’s Bluff as soon as next year.

The framework for the hotel and casino is up and roadways are almost completed out onto the property.

Roadways, which were an issue before, are now being widened and worked on to get out to the property.

“Currently, the south section and the north section, the earth end embankment is all completed. A lot of the curb and gutters are in place, all the drainage structures are in place,” said Travis Emery, Williamson County Highway Engineer.

Emery tells me the roadways are about 65 percent complete.

“Now they’re getting ready to start the paving, that’s the largest part of the project,” said Emery.

Mo Hayder serves as the regional vice president for Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort. He says the casino is making great progress

“Many exciting things are happening. The asphalt is down with the grand entrance to the facility and valet area taking shape. The hotel framing is going up and they’ve started the second level. Framing for the casino complex with spa and restaurants is in place and work has begun on the roof. Walls are starting to be enclosed and the road extension is close to completion,” said Hayder.

Hayder goes on to say “We are looking forward to bringing a beautiful facility to the Southern Illinois community.”

As for the county’s highway department, they have widened the roads for the expected amount of people that will be visiting the casino.

“We still anticipate that Vermont will be heavily used, people coming from the eastern side of the state. And then if you’re coming from the west learn side, you’re probably going to take route 13 to Reed station and come in that way. Until such time is maybe another connectors made from Cambria road over to the casino,” said Emery.

According to Emery, the roadwork will be completed later this summer or early Fall.

For the casino, casino leaders say it is expected to be open in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The intersection of Highway K and Route 25 in Gordonville.
Dangerous intersection causes concern in Gordonville

Latest News

Back in 2021, the school’s gym was officially deemed ‘condemned’ due to structural damage.
Cobden High School gym being torn down
Starting Saturday, 988 is the number for any mental health crisis.
988 suicide lifeline goes live Saturday
An update on the development of the Walker's Bluff Casino project.
Walker's Bluff Casino taking shape
Cape Girardeau is listed eighth on the list for being one of Missouri’s oldest river towns and...
Cape Girardeau chosen as historic downtown site to visit this summer