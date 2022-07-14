Heartland Votes
Advertisement

VIDEO: 48 skydivers set new formation record

New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation. (Source: Mark "Trunk" Kirschenbaum for Hypoxic)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (CNN) - Skydivers in Ohio recently completed a record-setting formation.

The group reached new heights breaking the record for the largest skydiving formation with 48 people.

They jumped out of three separate planes and carefully aligned to create the formation before breaking away and deploying their parachutes.

Officials said the previous record formation included 33 people and was set more than 10 years ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of...
Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case
Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
adoption dogs get married
FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA...
Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury