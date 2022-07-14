Two Mo. communities receive grants from DNR for water system improvements

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has awarded two Heartland communities with grants to help evaluate and improve water systems.

Morehouse

DNR has awarded a total of $50,000 in Clean Water Engineering Report Grants to Morehouse, Mo. to evaluate wastewater systems.

The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and meet permit requirements. Morehouse’s facility plan should be complete in December 2023.

“Infrastructure such as wastewater systems are crucial to every community,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help cities like Morehouse and Bowling Green identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater systems, which in turn will help protect public and environmental health, and support the local economy.”

Van Buren

DNR has awarded a $30,000 Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Van Buren to evaluate, improve its drinking water system.

According to DNR, this grant also offers funding to qualified communities to assist in covering engineering costs for drinking water system evaluation, improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify necessary improvements to meet drinking water quality standards.

DNR says this grant helps communities like Van Buren can fully evaluate their drinking water system and identify upgrades that will improve how it functions and increase capacity. In turn, this helps communities address their drinking water needs now and consider changes that will support future growth and development.

Through its Financial Assistance Center, DNR provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, click here.

