Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Storybook princesses, princes, heroes, characters participating in a musical “An Enchanted Evening in the Park”

The Jackson Municipal Band is hosting "An Enchanted Evening in the Park," which will feature live music from Disney movies and characters.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Storybook characters will come alive with music Thursday night, July 14 at the Jackson Band Shell at 7 p.m.

The Jackson Municipal Band with Storybook entertainment, Southeast Missouri State University and their cast of Disney inspired performers are hosting the magical night of entertainment.

Special guests such as Spiderman, Moana, Tiana, Princess Jasmine and many other characters will be participating in the free event.

“Other than myself and Ana, we’re gonna have friends such as Rapunzel, Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, Merida, Alice, so many of our friends are going to there,” said ‘Queen Elsa’ of Disney’s Frozen.

Guests are encouraged to sing, dance and be part of the show and to dress as their favorite character.

In addition to live musical performances, there will be meet-and-greets and autograph signing with the characters, balloon twisters, face painting, Disney inspired food vendors and gifts available for purchase and more.

The event wraps up at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Shipyard Music Festival 2022 schedule announced
Shipyard Music Festival 2022 schedule announced
Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely...
Burn bans issued in the Heartland
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland