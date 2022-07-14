Storybook princesses, princes, heroes, characters participating in a musical “An Enchanted Evening in the Park”

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Storybook characters will come alive with music Thursday night, July 14 at the Jackson Band Shell at 7 p.m.

The Jackson Municipal Band with Storybook entertainment, Southeast Missouri State University and their cast of Disney inspired performers are hosting the magical night of entertainment.

Special guests such as Spiderman, Moana, Tiana, Princess Jasmine and many other characters will be participating in the free event.

“Other than myself and Ana, we’re gonna have friends such as Rapunzel, Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, Merida, Alice, so many of our friends are going to there,” said ‘Queen Elsa’ of Disney’s Frozen.

Guests are encouraged to sing, dance and be part of the show and to dress as their favorite character.

In addition to live musical performances, there will be meet-and-greets and autograph signing with the characters, balloon twisters, face painting, Disney inspired food vendors and gifts available for purchase and more.

The event wraps up at 8 p.m.

