Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Possible case of Monkeypox reported in St. Clair County

Monkeypox
Monkeypox
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The St. Clair County Health Department is reporting the county’s first probable case of Monkeypox in St. Clair County.

Reports say the individual might have contracted it from out-of-state travel. They had minimal contact with the public, and anybody in close contact with the individual was alerted.

Monkeypox does not spread easily as the COVID-19 virus. The virus can be spread through close physical contact with body fluids, sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores, or through respiratory droplets. Monkeypox can last up to two to four weeks.

Anyone with a rash that looks like Monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider. There have been 152 confirmed cases in Illinois since July 13, according to the CDC.

For more information about the virus click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Maurice Patterson, Jr. was found not guilty on second degree murder, armed criminal action and...
Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau
More than a dozen bands will play at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival.
Shipyard Music Festival 2022 schedule announced
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed...
Missouri AG says FBI can’t audit concealed carry permits