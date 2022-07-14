Parents face rising costs for back-to-school supplies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sending your kids back to school can be expensive.

According to the National Retail Federation, predicted back-to-school spending in 2021 topped nearly $37 billion, or an average of about $850 per family.

Amid soaring inflation, a vast majority of shoppers expect to see higher prices this year.

“I’ve heard estimates as high as 100,″ Levi Elkins said.

Elkins is not far off with his guess.

Heartland News did back-to-school shopping for a 1st to 4th grader at Cape Public Schools.

The final cost was over $100 but time and money were saved by shopping online, costing $24 less.

“I did everything through target here locally, actually online. We ordered everything and should have it by Friday,” Elkins said.

“I try to do it at the end of the year, sometimes you get deals,” Danielle Wallace, another parent said.

Schools like Central Jr. High School offer help to students in need of supplies.

School District Social Worker Carolyn Thomas said she’s even noticed a slight increase in the price of items.

“You kind of have to look for those sales and deals?” “Yes, we do, we do. This year we started a little earlier,” Thomas said.

Although local prices have not dramatically increased, she believes help for parents is always needed.

“Just the summer alone, that budget increases with their kids being at home, so it does help the parents out a whole lot,” Thomas said.

That leaves parents with a lighter load this upcoming school year.

“You can just spend that money on something better or what you need,” Wallace said.

You can also check when your state has tax-free weekends to help save money.

