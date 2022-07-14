Heartland Votes
Outdoor fitness court coming to Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Located at Lincoln Park, 34th Street and Veterans Memorial Drive, the court will open on July...
Located at Lincoln Park, 34th Street and Veterans Memorial Drive, the court will open on July 15 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the City of Mt. Vernon and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) announced an agreement that would bring an outdoor fitness court to the City of Mt. Vernon.

Located at Lincoln Park, 34th Street and Veterans Memorial Drive, the court will open on July 15 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

The fitness court was developed to expand free access to high quality workouts and create access to exercise for communities throughout the state.

“Regular exercise is essential to maintaining personal health and reducing health care costs,” said Katie Cangemi, senior program officer, Community Investment, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. “Blue Cross is committed to promoting better health in our communities, and this Fitness Court makes it easy for anyone at any fitness level to get a good outdoor workout, connect with neighbors, and stay healthy.”

The City of Mt. Vernon says users may also download a free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

“We are pleased to be able to bring this addition to Lincoln Park, just south of the Aquatic Zoo”, said Mary Ellen Bechtel, City Manager. “It will provide an opportunity for everyone to have a unique workout experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for our community.”

For more information, click here, or contact Kendra Donoho at 618-242-6802.

