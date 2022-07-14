Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri AG says FBI can’t audit concealed carry permits

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed carry permits collected by county sheriffs.(KOSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed carry permits collected by county sheriffs.

Schmitt sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray Wednesday saying Missouri law prohibits federal, state and private entities from having access to records of Missourian residents who have concealed carry permits.

He also contended the audits would violate residents’ Second Amendment rights.

Schmitt said he sent the letter after he was told that the FBI has informed several Missouri sheriffs that agents would be arriving to audit the concealed carry permit records.

FBI representatives in Missouri and Washington D.C. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Maurice Patterson, Jr. was found not guilty on second degree murder, armed criminal action and...
Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau
More than a dozen bands will play at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival.
Shipyard Music Festival 2022 schedule announced
Monkeypox
Possible case of Monkeypox reported in St. Clair County