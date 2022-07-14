Missouri AG says FBI can’t audit concealed carry permits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed carry permits collected by county sheriffs.

Schmitt sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray Wednesday saying Missouri law prohibits federal, state and private entities from having access to records of Missourian residents who have concealed carry permits.

He also contended the audits would violate residents’ Second Amendment rights.

Schmitt said he sent the letter after he was told that the FBI has informed several Missouri sheriffs that agents would be arriving to audit the concealed carry permit records.

FBI representatives in Missouri and Washington D.C. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.