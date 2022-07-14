Heartland Votes
Man riding tractor led officers on chase through Ky. golf course, police say

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky man is in a lot of trouble after police say he led them on a chase...on a tractor...through a golf course.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Berea.

Jarod Wherle is in the Madison County Detention Center. He’s facing eight different charges from the chase that police say started at a Berea intersection and ended on a golf course.

This is video from a man watching his 12-year-old son hit balls at the golf course Wednesday when the tractor and multiple police cars actually came on to the golf course:

We’re told the damage to the course is valued at more than a thousand dollars. Wehrle was stopped on the tractor, but as the officer was approaching him, police say he accelerated and almost ran over the officer.

The chase also went through several yards before it ended. Police say the suspect also almost hit two people on a bike during the chase.

Wehrle is charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading, criminal mischief and other charges.

