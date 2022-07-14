Man found not guilty in shooting death in Cape Girardeau

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man on trial in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex has been found not guilty.

According to the Cape County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a jury on Wednesday, July 13 found Maurice Patterson Jr. not guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2019 death of 53-year-old Richard Reeves of Decatur, Michigan.

Patterson was also found not guilty on two counts of armed criminal action and robbery in first degree charges.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said the jury deliberated less than an hour before reaching a verdict.

The trial lasted two days.

According to court documents, an eyewitness told investigators the shooting of Reeves at The District apartment complex took place on Dec. 11 as the result of a drug robbery.

Police responded to the shots fired at the complex and said officers found Reeves inside his daughter’s apartment with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A second man charged in the case, Thomas Q. Bean, is awaiting a jury trial.

Thomas Q. Bean was arrested in August 2020 on second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon charges in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex. (Source: KFVS)

Bean was arrested in August 2020 on second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Cape Girardeau Police said a tip led them to Bean hiding in a home on South Sprigg Street.

