Ky. Secretary of State reinstated as Chair of State Board of Elections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, a release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Office of the Secretary of State announced the position would be reinstated as the Chair of the State Board of Elections, thanks to Senate Bill 216.

“This Office is no longer on probation,” Secretary Michael G. Adams said. “We have cleaned up the scandals that previously embarrassed our Commonwealth and weakened public confidence in the election process. I’m grateful for the bipartisan consensus in the Legislature to strengthen my oversight of the election process.”

In 2019, before Secretary Adams took office, the General Assembly enacted an emergency measure to prohibit the Secretary of State from chairing the State Board of Elections. This came during several scandals and a criminal investigation launched by then-Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The release said the bill showed the bipartisan confidence in the Commonwealth’s current secretary of state.

