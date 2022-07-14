Heartland Votes
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends the Fashion Institute of Technology Annual Gala benefit in New York.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

The Trump family also released a statement. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.

“She fled from communism and embraced this country,” the statement continued. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

The Trumps were a publicity power couple in New York in the 1980s and 1990s before their equally public, and messy, divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband. She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

