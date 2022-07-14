Houck Field construction project moves forward

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The bid process for the first phase of a new multipurpose complex at Southeast Missouri State University will begin Sunday, July 17.

It will include a soccer and football facility and academic, laboratory spaces.

According to SEMO, the construction project received $11 million from Missouri, approved by Governor Mike Parson in June, for demolition, site preparation and planning, design, and construction.

“We are very appreciative of Gov. Parson’s support for funding transformative projects on college campuses across Missouri,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast. “This is a critical first step in not only improving facilities on our campus that are more than 90 years old but also in addressing real needs for our academic programs.”

Vargas says the investment is not only good for SEMO, but also for the economy and the state.

“An economic impact study completed this past fall by an international labor market analytics firm (EMSI) found that for every dollar Missouri taxpayers invested in the University, their return on that investment was over $2. In addition, the study found the multiuse complex would add $31 million to the economy including the construction spending impact as well as the long-term visitor spending impact which is projected to increase by nearly a quarter million dollars per year,” said Vargas.

Phase One

Requests for bids this weekend will only include phase one of the multi-phase project; the rebuild of the south grandstand, fan facilities, including restrooms and concession areas, and associated HVAC, mechanical and other systems work.

The University and the Southeast Missouri University Foundation identified approximately $12 million for replacement of the south grandstand, which was demolished last year following a structural assessment.

SEMO says bids were previously received for phase one in January but significantly exceeded the cost estimate. To control costs without sacrificing quality, Southeast and its architectural firm have spent the last few months redesigning the initial phase.

“I like several components of the redesign even better than the original design,” says Director of SEMO Athletics Brady Barke. “I think we’ve been able to focus more on the fan experience. We’re excited to share artist’s renderings of what fans can expect at Houck Field.”

Barke says a separate project to replace the turf was scheduled for this year following the season and can now also be combined in the project timeline.

According to a release from SEMO, construction is expected to begin this fall and will continue through next summer. The initial phase planned to be complete in time for the fall 2023 season.

What’s Next

Barke said there is excitement to get started on phase one of the project and in moving forward to the next phases.

“I hear a lot of excitement from the community and receive a lot of questions,” said Barke. Because of the demolition of the south grandstand, we have been very focused on that phase. Now that we’re making progress there, we can turn our attention to design for the remaining phases, which will give us additional details on cost, so we can start work to fully fund the complete project.”

