Heat building back into the Heartland.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are enjoyed a lot of sunshine today however, temperatures were a little warmer this afternoon than the past few days. This warming trend will continue into Saturday. For this evening we will see clear skies and warm temperatures. Readings will slowly fall into the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot across the Heartland. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. As we head towards Saturday, highs will reach the middle to upper 90s across the Heartland with the heat index around 100 degrees.

