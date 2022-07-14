Gov. Beshear announces additional $12 million in tornado relief in Team Kentucky Update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In a Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s economic development, tornado recovery efforts, water shortage in Marion and more.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Gov. Beshear announced an additional $12 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help individuals impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes with specific needs.

These long-term recovery efforts will be managed with the assistance of local, long-term recovery groups (LTRGs).

Beshear says 11 local LTRGs sought assistance from the fund and will collect and evaluate the needs of their community members and submit them to the Public Protection Cabinet.

This ensures that funding efforts are not duplicated and that those still in need of life essentials are getting assistance.

Survivors wishing to apply for this assistance can contact their local LTRG. Contact information is available here.

Governor and first lady celebrate Christmas in July with tornado-impacted families

The governor said this week marks seven months since the historic December tornadoes that killed 81 Kentuckians.

“I still remember when we were all trying to process the destruction from the tornadoes, and Britainy called me while walking the dog and said, ‘They don’t have any presents.’ And I said, ‘You mean they lost their Christmas presents?’ and she replied, ‘No, they lost all their presents, Andy,” Gov. Beshear said. “And from there Britainy put together what I think is the most successful toy drive this world has ever seen, in just two weeks.”

Starting last Friday, the Governor and First Lady celebrated Christmas in July with six Kentucky communities that were impacted by the tornadoes:

Campbellsville in Taylor County;

Bowling Green in Warren County;

Bremen in Muhlenberg County;

Dawson Springs in Hopkins County;

Mayfield in Graves County; and

Benton in Marshall County.

The Governor noted a similar event will soon be held in Caldwell County

Marion water shortage

The Kentucky Emergency Operations Center, the Kentucky National Guard, the Division of Water, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the City of Marion and the private sector are coordinating daily to bring bottled and raw water to the city and to find short- and long-term solutions to the water emergency.

Gov. Beshear says leak detection and repair crews have identified and fixed waterlines, saving an estimated 100,800 gallons of water per day.

The engineering will complete a water connection from the City of Marion to the Sturgis Water Co., which will meet more of the city’s water demand.

The Kentucky National Guard is continuing to distribute bottled water to those in need.

According to a release, the guard has handed out more than 398,000 bottles of water to date, provided by the state and through donations.

Decrease in gas prices

The Governor shared that there is a 4-cent-per-gallon drop in gas prices since yesterday in Kentucky. The average price for gas in Kentucky is 32 cents lower than the national average of $4.605 at $4.285, according to AAA.

Gov. Beshear also highlighted the average price drops over the past month in the following areas:

57 cents in Bowling Green;

45 cents in Covington;

69 cents in Elizabethtown;

57 cents in Henderson;

50 cents in Hopkinsville;

34 cents in Lexington;

45 cents in Louisville; and

70 cents in Owensboro.

Although gas prices are still higher than usual, the governor shared a story from John Hicks, the current state budget director and incoming executive cabinet secretary, that stuck with him:

“‘When you watch inflation, it’s like a rocket coming up and a feather coming down.’ We’re certainly seeing that in a couple of areas, including gas prices, as those prices start to decrease. While these silver linings can give us hope, we must still acknowledge these are tough times. This is why my administration is committed to doing everything we can to help Kentuckians save money.”

Additional announcements

Governor Beshear also presented six checks to the following communities in support of high-speed internet expansion and improvements at local parks:

In Bowling Green, he presented $1,885,000 to South Central Telecom for high-speed internet expansion in Edmonson and Warren counties;

In Dawson Springs, he presented $13,827,320 to the Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative for high-speed internet expansion in Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd and Trigg counties;

Also in Dawson Springs, he announced the selection of the city for a $100,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant for improvements at Dawson Springs City Park;

In Mayfield, he presented $4,650,880 to Gibson Connect to high-speed internet expansion in Carlisle, Fulton, Graves and Hickman counties;

In Marshall County, he presented $3,365,704 to the West Kentucky Rural Telephone Co-op Corporation for high-speed internet expansion in Calloway and Marshall counties; and

In Marshall County, he announced the selection of the City of Benton for a $15,500 LWCF grant for improvements at H.H. Lovett Park. The project will install a quarter-mile-long paved walking trail and expand an existing ballfield sidewalk.

Gov. Beshear congratulated Ada Limón, a renowned poet from Lexington who was just named the 24th U.S. poet laureate by the Library of Congress and recognized her as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.

In her role as poet laureate, Limón will serve as the official poet of the United States and raise national appreciation for reading and writing poetry.

“Literature is an important and special part of Kentucky culture, which is why I’m proud to congratulate Ada on being named the 24th U.S. poet laureate,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every year, the Library of Congress appoints one American to this esteemed position, and this year, it’s a member of Team Kentucky!”

