Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heating back up....plus....latest on this weekend’s rain chances....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a couple of more pleasant days (and nights) we are going to be heating up and getting a bit more humid again as we approach the weekend.   After a clear and relatively ‘cool’ morning, we’ll be mostly sunny and a bit hotter by this afternoon,  with slightly higher dew points/humidity.  Friday will remain dry, but with rather hot and humid conditions as afternoon temps climb toward the mid 90s and dew points approach 70.  This will put afternoon neat index numbers around 100.

Over the weekend a slow moving upper system and weak front will drift in from the northwest.  This will bring an enhanced chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday evening through Monday evening.   Not currently outlooked for severe but a few strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible.   Temps may be held down a bit by clouds and precip.  By about Tuesday into Wednesday an upper ridge will build back in from the west,  making for a return to drier and hotter conditions again, though our latest model runs are showing another minor cold front late Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
Ameren Illinois wants to help their customers save energy and money.
Ameren Illinois offering free home energy assessment

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/13
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/13
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 7/13
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 7/13
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 7/13
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 7/13
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warming trend through the end of the week.