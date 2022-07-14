First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

After a couple of more pleasant days (and nights) we are going to be heating up and getting a bit more humid again as we approach the weekend. After a clear and relatively ‘cool’ morning, we’ll be mostly sunny and a bit hotter by this afternoon, with slightly higher dew points/humidity. Friday will remain dry, but with rather hot and humid conditions as afternoon temps climb toward the mid 90s and dew points approach 70. This will put afternoon neat index numbers around 100.

Over the weekend a slow moving upper system and weak front will drift in from the northwest. This will bring an enhanced chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday evening through Monday evening. Not currently outlooked for severe but a few strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible. Temps may be held down a bit by clouds and precip. By about Tuesday into Wednesday an upper ridge will build back in from the west, making for a return to drier and hotter conditions again, though our latest model runs are showing another minor cold front late Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.