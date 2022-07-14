First Alert: Heating up

(KFVS) - The Heartland is going to be heating up and getting a bit more humid ahead of the weekend.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and a bit hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. It will also be slightly more humid.

Friday will be even hotter and more humid as afternoon temps climb toward the mid 90s. Heat index numbers will be around 100.

Over the weekend, a slow moving upper system and weak front will bring an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening through Monday evening.

The Heartland is not currently outlooked for severe storms, but some could be strong with heavy downpours.

Rain and clouds will likely keep temps a bit cooler, but still warm.

Drier and hotter conditions return by Tuesday into Wednesday, but a minor cold front could arrive late Wednesday.

